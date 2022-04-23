Anil Kapoor Says Sonam Kapoor Will Be A Perfect Mother; 'She Is Going To Do Even Better Films'

Few weeks ago, Sonam Kapoor had shared the happy news of her pregnancy on social media. The actress had revealed that she is expecting her first baby with husband Anand Ahuja. Since then, Sonam has been dropping pictures from maternity photoshoots.

Meanwhile, Sonam's father and actor Anil Kapoor in his recent interview with Hindustan Times said that he is very emotional and happy about it.

The tabloid quoted him as saying, "Sonam is a perfectionist in whatever she does. And I'm sure she would be a perfect mother, too. The way she has been - I've been to her London house, Delhi house and now her Mumbai house is also getting ready and it's absolutely beautiful and fabulous - she has taken the aesthetics from her mother and her grandmother, and of course her maasi (Kaveeta Bhambhani Singh). So, all the women in the house had that [good taste]. And they all have been great mothers, great wives and homemakers, and I'm sure Sonam will also be just like that."

He went on to add that not just in the personal space, Sonam will shine as a working mother like other women in his family.

Anil said, "All of them have always worked all the lives. My wife has always worked in America. Sonam's maasi is one of the best interior decorators, and even my mother-in-law used to work a lot. Sonam also loves working and she a very passionate actress, a passionate wife and daughter, and would be a passionate mother, too. Whatever she does, she does it with a lot of heart. She's all heart, everybody knows that. She's very generous, very giving."

The actor further added that Sonam is looking forward to get back to work and added that he is sure that she will be doing even better movies after delivering her baby.

Kapoor further told the publication, "People just love her. She has not had a [film] release for quite some time, but people still remember her. The kind of work she has done, the body work she has [to her credit], and she's done some special films, I'm sure she's going to do even better films after she delivers and gets back to work. She's looking forward to getting back to work very soon."

Workwise, Anil Kapoor will be next be seen in the Netflix film Thar alongside Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Sonam on the other hand, has Shome Makhija's Blind. The film is a remake of a Korean movie by the same name.