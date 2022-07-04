Anil Kapoor Shares An Update On Ranbir Kapoor-Starrer Animal; Says He Will Immerse Himself Into The Film

Actor Anil Kapoor who is basking in the success of his latest release Jugjugg Jeeyo, is gearing up to shoot his next film Animal, which will be helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in pivotal roles. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading portal, Anil opened up about doing Animal and said that he will completely immerse himself into the film.

He told ETimes, "I am looking forward to it. That's my next movie, I have already started prepping for it, the look test and scenes have been done. I think we are starting on Sunday. The initial meetings have happened and now I will completely get into 'Animal'. It is my next film, which I'm really immersing myself into."

Recently, Anil completed 39 years in the Hindi Film Industry. When asked how he looks back at his long journey in Bollywood, he said it's all his hard work, honesty and integrity.

He said that even when he made mistakes, he tried to learn from them, and tried to improve himself as much as he can, not only as an actor, but as a father, a husband, a son, a friend and as a team person.

When asked if he regrets rejecting any film, he said that it's a part and parcel of being an actor, but there is no regret as much.

He said, "Sometimes you do films, which others have refused. Certain times you gain so much from those things. And there are times when one of those films which I have said no to, others have done and they have gained, but there's no regret as such."