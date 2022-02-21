Ankush Chaudhuri And Siddarth Jadhav Starrer Lochya Zala Re Finally Closes At Rs 13.58 Crore

With big and multiple releases Lochya Zala Re finally winds up with a respectable total of Rs.13.58 crore worldwide.

Valentine's day & releases in Canada and Australia helped Lochya Zala Re garner some revenues in the last week. Already declared a hit with the theatre-going audiences, we will wait to catch Lochya Zala Re soon on Satellite & Digital Platform.

The following are the final figures of the daywise collection:

Day 1 - 4th Feb : India - Rs.00.29Cr / Overseas - Rs.00.09Cr

Day 2 - 5th Feb : India - Rs.00.37Cr / Overseas - Rs.00.13Cr

Day 3 - 6th Feb : India - Rs.00.41Cr / Overseas - Rs.00.02

Day 4 - 7th Feb : India - Holiday / Overseas - Rs.00.01

Day 5 - 8th Feb: India - Rs.00.18Cr / Overseas - Rs.00.01Cr

Day 6 - 9th Feb: India - Rs.00.42Cr / Overseas - Rs.00.01Cr

Day 7 - 10th Feb: India - Rs.00.36Cr / Overseas - Rs.00.07Cr

Day 8 - 11th Feb: India - Rs.00.53Cr / Overseas - Rs.00.11Cr

Day 9 - 12th Feb: India - Rs.01.06Cr / Overseas - Rs.00.16Cr

Day 10 - 13th Feb: India - Rs.01.87Cr / Overseas - Rs.00.23Cr

Day 11 - 14th Feb : India - Rs.02.79Cr / Overseas - Rs.00.37Cr

Day 12 - 15th Feb : India - Rs.01.57Cr / Overseas - Rs.00.11Cr

Day 13 - 16th Feb : India - Rs.01.11Cr / Overseas - Rs.00.07Cr

Day 14 - 17th Feb : India - Rs.00.98Cr / Overseas - Rs.00.02Cr

Day 15 - 18th Feb : India - Rs.00.00Cr / Overseas - Rs.00.03Cr

Day 16 - 19th Feb : India - Rs.00.00Cr / Overseas - Rs.00.13Cr

Day 17th - 20th Feb : India - Rs.00.00Cr/ Overseas - Rs.00.09Cr