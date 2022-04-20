annu-kapoor-complains-about-john-abraham-s-negligence-towards-him-during-vicky-donor-s-promotions

It's been ten years since Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Yami Gautam and Annu Kapoor released in theatres. Made on a budget of just Rs 15 Crore, the film earned Rs 65 Crore and opened doors for many budding directors who wanted to think differently!

On this special day, Annu Kapoor who played the role of a fertility expert who runs a clinic and a sperm bank, spoke to a leading daily and said that his character doctor Baldev Chaddha will remain one of the best roles written for him.

"Although my character was dealing with sex-related activity but our sincerity without being vulgar worked in our favor and the audience accepted the passionate Dr. Chaddha as a professional person genuinely looking for a breakthrough," said Kapoor.

When asked how looks back at Vicky Donor days, he complained about not being involved much in the promotions of the film and blamed the producers including John Abraham for the same.

"During the making, it was quite good and healthy but I certainly felt let down by the producers for not giving me any space or promotion during the release. They just wanted to highlight and promote the hero and certainly not Annu Kapoor and believe me I have always faced this kind of partiality for a long time whether it is a movie or television show or radio show. Perhaps they don't like ugly faces like Annu Kapoor," averred Kapoor.

In the same interview, he also revealed that even though speaking about sex and sperm donation are still considered as taboo in India, he wasn't apprehensive about his role when it was offered to him.

"Sex may be taboo for the majority not only here in India but also in the western world to some extent but not taboo for me at all, I never had any apprehension," concluded the 66-year-old actor.