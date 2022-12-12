Anshula Kapoor Shares Romantic Pic With Rohan Thakkar From Bangkok; Did She Confirm Her RELATIONSHIP

Actor Arjun Kapor's little sister, Anshula Kapoor, kickstarted her birthday month with a bang by attending Maroon 5's concert in Bangkok. She shared a bunch of fun videos and pictures giving glimpses of Thailand's nightlife. Anshula is accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend, screenwriter Rohan Thakkar. Anushla can be seen dancing while mouthing the lyrics to Maroon 5's hit song, Love Somebody, in the photos.

The happiness on Anushla Kapoor's face clearly shows she is having the time of her life in Thailand. Sharing the pictures with her Instagram followers, the social media influencer wrote, "Birthday month started with a bang!!! Danced so much, needed a foot massage at 1am to cap things off!!" She further tagged a brand and a friend, "Never in my wildest dreams would I have thought I will wear a corset & have funnnnn in it!! thank you @leaclothingco for the comfiest, chicest corset!! y'all are awesome @ruchikrishnastyles, bro it's a forever kind of love affair with you Bucket list goals #Maroon5 #AboutLastNight."

Check out Anshula Kapoor's post here:-

Along with her videos, Anshula added a solo romantic pic with Rohan in which his hands are around her waist while both stare into each other's eyes with a broad smile on their faces. Anshula posed like a stunner in a corset white top and neon pink pants, while Rohan wore a casual t-shirt and trousers. The star sister also added a few closeup shots of singer Adam Levine on her timeline.

Soon, Anshula posted the pics, comments started to pour in from all corners. Her uncle, Sanjay Kapoor, commented on her post, saying, "Always be happy like this @anshulakapoor." One of Anshula's fans commented, "What a transformation!!!," another one wrote, "You look fantastic! Love."

Anshula Kapoor is the daughter of Bollywood veteran producer Boney Kapoor and his first wife, Mona Shourie Kapoor, who died in 2012; she is also the younger sister of Arjun Kapoor. Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are her half sisters.

Even though the couple has not publicly spoken about their relationship, a source close to ETimes earlier revealed that Anshula and Rohan have been dating for quite some time now and want to keep it private. The source also said that their families are quite happy about their relationship. Anshula had previously posted a boomerang with Rohan on her Instagram, sparking dating rumors. Rohan often appears on Ansuhula's social media posts while they frequently go for vacation together.