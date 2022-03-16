Anupam Kher Feels Euphoric About Success Of The Kashmir Files; Says The Film Broke All Barriers

Vivek Agnihotri's latest directorial The Kashmir Files is having a dream run at the box office ever since it hit the big screens on Friday (March 11). The film is receiving a tremendous response from the audience and the shows are going housefull. The Kashmir Files initially released in limited screens. However, with positive word of mouth and on public demand, the makers have been increasing the screen count.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Anupam Kher who essays the role of Pushkar Nath Pandit in this film, opened up on its massive success at the box office. The veteran actor said that he feels healing may begin for the Kashmir Pandit community who was subjected to inhuman behaviour, exodus and genocide which was forgotten for 32 years.

"The feelings they have gone through, the murders and rapes that happened... four lakh Kashmiri Pandits were thrown out of the valley. The worst part was that nobody really cared for them. That is one part of it," the tabloid quoted him as saying.

Speaking about the film receiving a thunderous response at the box office, the actor feels euphoric about it and said that it is the most amazing thing to happen.

Anupam Kher told HT, "We had given up hope about it, and saying 'teen ghante ki film ahi honi chahiye, this is not a song and dance film, this was not publicized fully'... it's a small triumph. My philosophy 'kuch bhi ho sakta hai' is again underlined."

The Saaransh actor said that the success of a film like The Kashmir Files has shattered the pre-conceived notions of film business and added, "All the theories that pandits of cinema throw at you 'aaj kala isa hona chahiye, vaisa hona chahiye'- aisa kuchh nahi hai. It broke all barriers, that according to me will be a case study of how cinema and audiences have changed."

Speaking about the response he has been receiving for the movie, Kher added, "It's hysterical, unbelievable... people I meet at airports, they hug me, they cry. And it has got nothing to do with Kashmiri Pandits. Any human being has that sense of guilt, how could we let this happen in our own country." The actor also shared how he couldn't find tickets for himself as the shows are running housefull and said that he has never felt so happy about his job.

Helmed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus during the Kashmir Insurgency. The film has been declared tax-free in multiple states across the country.