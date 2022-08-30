Anupam Kher Defends Aditya Chopra; Slams Anurag Kashyap For Taking A Jibe At YRF's Head Honcho

Recently, during the promotions of Dobaaraa, actor Anurag Kashyap took a jibe at YRF's head honcho Aditya Chopra and blamed him for the failure of YRF's recent projects like Shamshera, Samrat Prithviraj, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, etc. In an earlier interview with Galatta Plus, he had said, "You have one person sitting in a cave, who doesn't know the world outside, dictating how everybody should be making their films and telling them what to do."

He further said that if Aditya Chopra has hired a bunch of people, he needs to empower them and not dictate them.

He further said, "Sit in your office, hire good people if you trust them, and let them make their film. Which is the mistake he makes. He doesn't let them (be)."

Now, in an interview with Sidharth Kannan, Anupam Kher reacted to Anurag's statement and slammed him for the same.

He said, "I am very, very proud of Aditya Chopra. Yash ji's family is like my own family. To have built an empire like Yash Raj Films is not an easy thing. It's easy for people to make comments. I don't again want to pass judgement on what he has said. He is not the ultimate authority on human behaviour."

Interestingly, recently while speaking to Navharat Times, he mentioned that he is not a part of mainstream cinema anymore.

"I am not doing any Karan Johar film, I am not doing any Sajid Nadiadwala film, I am not doing any Aditya Chopra film because the offers have not come. I was a darling of all these people. I have done everybody's films. But I am not blaming them for not casting me anymore," said Kher.