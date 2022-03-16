Anupam Kher Reacts To Comparison With Heath Ledger, Kangana Ranaut Says 'Inko Acting Bhi Aati Hai'

Vivek Agnihotri's recent release The Kashmir Files has been praised by fans and fellow industry actors like Kangana Ranaut. The actress recently took to her Instagram account and shared a fan-made collage of film actor Anupam Kher's pictures, and praised him for his performance in The Kashmir Films with a sarcastic note.

The fan-made collage compared Anupam's performance in the recent film with that of late actor Heath Ledger's iconic role as the Joker. The actor himself reacted to the poster and said he was flattered by the comparison.

Kher shared the picture on Twitter and wrote, "Anonymous compliments are the best because you know they aren't trying to gain anything out of it!! Thank you my anonymous friend for making this. I am delighted to see it!! #TheKashmirFiles @vivekagnihotri."

Anonymous compliments are the best because you know they aren’t trying to gain anything out of it!! Thank you my anonymous friend for making this. I am delighted to see it!! 🙏😍🙏#TheKashmirFiles @vivekagnihotri pic.twitter.com/dp9quVRGQb — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) March 15, 2022

Meanwhile, Kangana added a snarky comment to her compliment for Anupam. She wrote on Instagram, "New blockbuster hero in town...And for a change inko acting bhi aati hai (he even knows acting)." The collage has been captioned, "Performances that world will never forget."

For the unversed, Heath Ledger who passed away in 2008, had won his first Oscar posthumously for his performance in The Dark Knight.

Coming back to The Kashmir Files, Kangana has been all praises for the film. In a media interaction, she congratulated the makers for the release and said, "Itni acchi film banaiyi hai. Yeh film itni kabile tarif hai ki sab industry waalo ko chupe huye hai abhi apne bilo me chuho ki tarah, nikal ke aana chahiye isko promote karna chahiye. (They have made such a great film. This film is so commendable that those in the industry who are hiding like rats in their holes should come out and promote the film)."

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, The Kashmir Files revolves around the exodus and killings of Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir in 1990. Apart from Kher, it also stars Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Mithun Chakraborty.