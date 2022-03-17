Anupam Kher Recalls Being Replaced In His First Film Saaransh; Here's What He Had Told Mahesh Bhatt

Ever since Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files arrived in theatres, people are lauding the director and Anupam Kher for his brilliant work in the film. Many moviegoers who watched the film in the theatres, took to their social media handle and wrote that they didn't feel that Kher was acting in the film, as his emotions looked so real and authentic.

During the promotions of The Kashmir Files, Anupam Kher spoke to Humans Of Bombay and recalled how he had reacted when he was replaced in his first film Saaransh.

He shared that he had auditioned for the film and was selected for it, which was helmed by Mahesh Bhatt. He was happy that he got money and a place to stay. But one day, a crew member told him that he was being replaced. He immediately called up Mahesh Bhatt, and the latter confirmed that whatever he has heard, is true.

The Kashmir Files Day 2 Box Office Collection: Anupam Kher-Mithun Chakraborty's Film Mints Impressive Numbers

"I couldn't take it anymore, and decided to go back home. But first, I went to Mahesh's house and told him that no one would play this role better than me and he was making a mistake. After that, I left, but he called me back. He then called the producers and told them he wouldn't make the film without me - he saw the honesty and the vigor with which I wanted to act. That's how I got my first film," added Kher.

The Kashmir Files Day 6 Box Office Collection: Vivek Agnihotri's Film Continues Its Successful Run

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher-starrer The Kashmir Files, which is made on a moderate budget of Rs 20 Crores, has set the box office on fire. Within a week, the film managed to enter Rs 50 Crore club and soon, it will enter Rs 100 Crore club.

The film is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits during 1990.