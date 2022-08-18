Anupam Kher's Picture Of 'Two Superstars' Features Himself & Kartik Aaryan; Actor Says 'Time Is Changing'

Anupam Kher recently caught up with Kartik Aaryan and later took to his Instagram handle to share a few 'happy' pictures with the Shehzada actor. As a caption for those selfies, he penned a long self-appreciation post in which he called himself and Kartik.

The veteran actor wrote, "Superstars: Since the criteria of calling an actor (however good he/she is) a superstar depends on the money their movies make, I am sharing with you all a pic of two superstars. At least this year for me!"

Justifying the title 'superstars', Kher pointed out that their respective films The Kashmir Files and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 are the top two in the list of the highest grossing Hindi films this year.

"My film Kashmir Files made Rs 350 Crores worldwide and Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earned close to Rs 250 Crores. Time is changing and so is the audience's taste and the system. Who had ever imagined that a day will come, when my film like The Kashmir Files in the lead will do business of Rs 350 crore. It is a good churning! I welcome the change. Hope you all do too!," the senior actor mentioned in his caption.

He further claimed that Kartik Aryan is going to be in the industry for a long time as a superstar.

Anupam wrote, "It was such a pleasure to meet #Kartik recently! He is going to be here for a long long time. Both, as an actor and a superstar. Mai toh lagbhag pichle 40 saal se daud raha hu aur bhi bahaut saal abhi daudna hai aur Kartik jaide naujawano ke sath compete karna hai. Jai ho.(I have been in this industry for over 40 years and I am here to stay for many more years and compete with young actors like Kartik Aaryan.)"

Kartik Aaryan reshared the veteran actor's post and wrote, "Thank you So much Sir ❤️

You are an inspiration 🙏 बस आप जैसा जोश और उत्साह 40 साल बाद मुझमें भी बना रहे 🔥."

Talking about work, Anupam Kher was recently last in Karthikeya 2 which is having a successful run in the theatres. On the other hand, Kartik Aaryan is currently busy shooting for Rohit Dhawan's Shehzada which is an official remake of Allu Arjun's Telugu hit Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo.