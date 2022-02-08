Anupam Kher's The Kashmir Files To Arrive In Cinema Halls On March 11, 2022

Vivek
Agnihotri's
The
Kashmir
Files,
inspired
by
true
events
is
all
set
to
release
on
11th
March
2022.
The
film
had
got
postponed
due
to
the
significant
spike
in
the
COVID-19
cases
in
the
country
and
the
current.
So
the
makers
of
the
film
decided
to
postpone
the
film.
A
film
based
on
the
lives
of
Kashmiri
Pandit's
will
make
you
feel
all
the
emotions
they
went
through
during
the
tragic
incident.
The
makers
took
to
their
social
media
and
posted,
"Bringing
the
story
of
Kashmir
Genocide
on
the
big
screen.
#TheKashmirFiles
releasing
on
11th
March
2022
#RightToJustice"
This
movie
is
directed
by
Vivek
Agnihotri
and
is
produced
by
Tej
Narayan
Agarwal,
Abhishek
Agarwal,
Pallavi
Joshi
and
Vivek
Agnihotri
under
the
Zee
Studios,
IAmBuddha
and
Abhishek
Agarwal
Arts
banners.
It
has
an
ensemble
case
of
Mithun
Chakraborty
as
Brahma
Dutt,
Anupam
Kher
as
Pushkarnath,
Darshan
Kumar
as
Krishna
Pandit,
Pallavi
Joshi
as
Radhika
Menon,
Bhasha
Sumbali
as
Shraddha
Pandit,
Chinmay
Mandlekar
as
Farooq
Malik
aka
Bitta
(inspired
by
Farooq
Ahmed
Dar),
Puneet
Issar
as
DGP
Hari
Narain,
Prakash
Belawadi
as
Dr.
Mahesh
Kumar,
Mrinal
Kulkarni
as
Laxmi
Dutt,
Bhasha
Sumbli
as
Sharda
Pandit,
Atul
Srivastava
as
Vishnu
Ram
and
Prithviraj
Sarnaik
as
Shiva
Pandit.
The
movie
is
all
set
to
release
on
11th
March
2022.