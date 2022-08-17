Anurag Kashyap Blames Aditya Chopra For Recent YRF Flops; 'He Needs To Empower People, Not Dictate Them'

Anurag Kashyap is one of the few filmmakers in Hindi cinema who doesn't mince his words. In his recent interview with a news portal, the director opined on why mainstream Bollywood films are failing at the box office. Citing examples of the string of flops churned by Yash Raj Films in recent times, he pinned the blame of Aditya Chopra's 'dictatorial' methods and the 'trial room effect.'

While speaking with Galatta Plus, Anurag said that in Bollywood, cinema is largely controlled by the second generation of people who have grown up in trial rooms. According to the filmmaker, these people haven't lived life so their referencing is based on cinema which is why what is not on screen can't be cinema to them.

The news portal quoted Anurag as saying, The biggest problem with YRF is the trial room effect. You take a story and you want to make a Pirates Of The Caribbean out of it, so it becomes Thugs of Hindostan. You take a story and you want to make Mad Max: Fury Road out of it, it becomes Shamshera. The same Shamshera would have worked two-three years back, at least much more than how it has worked on. Now, people are exposed to OTT."

The filmmaker said that he didn't like Jayeshbhai Jordaar 'at all', because the Gujarat in the film 'didn't look like Gujarat'.

Further, taking a dig at the YRF head honcho Aditya Chopra, Kashyap continued, "You have one person sitting in a cave, who doesn't know the world outside, dictating how everybody should be making their films and telling them what to do. Obviously, you're digging your own grave. You have to empower people, you can't dictate terms. That time is passe now."

He also had a piece of advice for the studio head and continued, "If Aditya Chopra has hired a bunch of people, he needs to empower them and not dictate them, not control the casting, not control everything. Sit in your office, hire good people if you trust them, and let them make their film. Which is the mistake he makes. He doesn't let them."

On the other hand, he was all praise for Karan Johar for breaking out of the trap and empowering the people he has hired to make films their own way.

Currently, Anurag Kashyap is busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, Taapsee Pannu-starrer Dobaara which is an adaptation of the Spanish film Mirage.