Anurag Kashyap Disagrees With Ranveer Singh's Reason For Why He Was Dropped From Bombay Velvet

Recently, when Ranveer Singh appeared as a guest on Karan Johar's popular chat show Koffee With Karan 7, the actor claimed that he was 'unceremoniously' dropped from Anurag Kashyap's Bombay Velvet as his star value wasn't high and that he couldn't justify the film's budget back then.

Now, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Anurag Kashyap reacted to Ranveer's remark on Koffee With Karan 7. On being asked if he wanted to make a big commercial film after Bombay Velvet, the filmmaker explained, "Films don't go as wrong as my choices of budget go. That film should have been made at the budget it was intended at. That didn't happen and nobody is to be blamed except me because I didn't fight for that enough.

The Gangs Of Wasseypur director revealed that back then, things were in a transitional phase and he would listen to those who call them the experts of the industry. He said that Bombay Velvet was made just like every expert asked it to be made. Therefore, he believes that every big expert collectively failed along with him.

Reacting to Ranveer's reason for being dropped from the film, Anurag disagreed with him and said, "After very long, Ranveer Singh revealed that he was also offered the movie and that he was dropped from the project because he would not be able to generate enough money. Interestingly, he is making movies with the very same people from the industry. So it's not like that. This industry is a weird place."

Kashyap said that he had to face the consequences and that's why he went to make movies in a controlled budget where no one loses money.

"I don't want to make a blockbuster and I am not competing with anyone. The idea should be big and the film should be made in a controlled budget. The film becoming big is not in your hands," the filmmaker told the news portal.

Anurag Kashyap is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Dobaaraa which features Taapsee Pannu as the main lead.