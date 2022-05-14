Anushka Sharma Admits She Was Nervous About Filming Chakda Express After Vamika's Birth

After Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Zero in 2018, Anushka Sharma took a short break from work. Now, the actress is all set to make a comeback on screen with her upcoming film Chakda Xpress. The film is a biopic on Jhulan Goswami, the former captain of Indian national women's cricket team.

Chakda Xpress marks Anushka Sharma's first film after welcoming her daughter Vamika in January last year. In her latest chat with a leading magazine, the Jab Harry Met Sejal actress revealed that she felt nervous about filming Chakda Xpress after giving birth to Vamika.

She said that she wasn't confident about her physical strength when she started working on the film. As a result of this, she had to push herself to do different exercises in the gym.

Anushka told Harper's Bazaar India, "I was a part of the inception of Chakda Xpress. I was supposed to have worked on it earlier but the film got postponed because of the pandemic and then I got pregnant. When I finally began working on it, I was really nervous because I had just had a baby so I wasn't as strong as before. And I hadn't trained for 18 months, so I wasn't in the best physical condition-earlier, I would have really pushed myself to do different exercises in the gym."

She further added, "But even though I wasn't sure whether to take the project on or not, an inner voice kept telling me to do it. And that's the kind of work I want to be a part of. I'll always be open to doing projects that are interesting and content-forward."

The actress further told the magazine that she doesn't believe in the hustle culture and added, "I'm for living with a more holistic approach-you enjoy your work, you enjoy your life. That's what you're supposed to do."

Anushka Sharma recently hit the news when she quit as a producer from her home banner Clean Slate Filmz, to focus on her acting career.