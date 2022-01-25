Anushka Sharma And Her Brother Karnesh's Production House Strikes Rs 4 Billion Deal With OTT Giants

It is not a hidden fact that with the massive boom of the digital era, the OTT giants have been thriving while showcasing content ranging from diverse genres. Amidst this, the latest reports suggest that Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Sharma's production house named Clean Slate Filmz has struck a whooping deal of Rs 4 billion with the streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. A recent news report in Bloomberg confirmed the development of the actress' production house.

The news report added that Anushka Sharma's production house and the OTT giants have struck a deal of $54 million which amounts to roughly Rs 4 billion. The report added that according to the deal, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress' production will be pushing out several web series and films over the span of the next few years. Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma also spoke to the publication revealing that they will be producing around 8 films and web series on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video as well as on other platforms in the next 18 months.

Anushka Sharma's brother went on to state that this competition between the OTT giants have increased due to the will to experiment with the content that has also made them increase their budget. Karnesh Sharma said, "What has happened over a period of time is ambition is also going up within the studio systems. And that's great for people like us."

On the other hand, a spokesperson from Netflix has also confirmed the news and has revealed that they will be presenting three projects backed by Anushka Sharma's production house in the course of the next three months. One of the projects is the sports biographical drama Chakda Express starring Anushka in the lead role. The actress is making a comeback in the acting sphere with the movie after a sabbatical wherein she will be playing ace cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Before this, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress' production house has produced successful content like the horror flick Bulbbul that was presented by Netflix and the crime thriller Pataal Lok that was presented by Amazon Prime Video. Her production house will also produce the movie Qala that will be streamed on Netflix and will star Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee and Babil Khan.