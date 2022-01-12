Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli Celebrate Vamika's Birthday In South Africa; See Picture

Anushka Sharma and her daughter Vamika have tagged along Virat Kohli to South Africa where the latter is playing for Team India in the ongoing Test series against the host nation. The family is currently stationed in a bio bubble there. On Tuesday (January 11), the couple's daughter Vamika turned one and they made sure her birthday celebration was a perfect one.

Anushka later took to her Instagram stories to share a picture from Vamika's birthday celebrations. In the snap, she and her cricketer-husband Virat are seen in a joyful mood as they enjoy a drink. We wonder what the duo are discussed.

Anushka Sharma Thanks Paparazzi For Not Sharing Vamika's Pics, Wants Her To Live Her Life Freely

The Pari actress captioned the picture as, "The sun was bright, the light beautiful, the table full and just like that our little girl turned one." Sharing some details about the party, she further wrote, "The evening was made extra special with the warmest people. And here I was worried about her first birthday being in a bubble! Thank you guys (you know who you are)."

In another picture, one even got a glimpse of Vamika from the party. However, she had her back towards the camera.

Anushka Sharma's Brother Karnesh Shares A Lovely Birthday Wish For Niece Vamika As She Turns One

Earlier, Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma had wished his niece on her first birthday with a post which featured a collage of several pictures shared by Anushka in the last few months. He captioned it as, "Happy growing up kiddo. Lot more memories to the best parents @anushkasharma @virat.kohli."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were blessed with their first child, daughter Vamika in January last year. Since then, the duo has been fiercely protective of her privacy and have refrained the paparazzi from clicking or sharing her pictures. Workwise, Anushka is all set to make her comeback on screen after a short hiatus with the Netflix film Chakda 'Xpress.