Anushka Sharma Bows Out From Her Production House To Dedicate Time To Her First Love

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram page on Saturday (March 19) to announce that she is stepping away from her production company Clean Slate Films and that her brother Karnesh Ssharma will now be solely handling the banner.

The Zero actress wrote in her statement that she and her brother were novices in the field of production but wanted to carve their own path through "clutter-breaking content. But now, being a new mother who has chosen to be an actor by profession, she has decided to dedicate all her time to acting.

Anushka wrote, "When I started Clean Slate Filmz with my brother Karnesh Ssharma, we were novices when it came to production but we had a fire in our belly and we wanted to try and set the agenda of entertainment in India through clutter-breaking content. Today, when I look back at our journey so far, I'm deeply proud of what we have created and the disruption that we have managed to achieve. While CSF started with my vision to change the narrative of what commercial projects should be like, I have to credit Karnesh who has excelled in shaping what CSF has become today."

She continued, "Being a new mother who has chosen to be an actor by profession, I have to balance my life in an entirely new fashion like never before. So, I have decided that whatever time I have at hand, I will dedicate it to my first love, acting! Therefore, I have decided to step away from CSF, confident that the most able person, Karnesh, is taking forward the vision with which it was created in the first place."

"I will continue to be the biggest cheerleader for Karnesh and CSF and hope to be a part of many clutter-breaking projects that would be produced by CSF. I can't wait to see how he grows the company from strength to strength with the stellar line up of projects that he has handpicked, nurtured and given life to. My best wishes to the entire family at CSF. Love you all! Anushka," the actress signed off her statement.

The production company Clean Slate Filmz which was founded in 2013, is known for bankrolling movies and web projects like NH10, Phillauri, Pari, Paatal Lok and Bulbbul.

With respect to her acting career, Anushka Sharma who gave birth to a baby girl Vamika last year, is all set to return on screen with the Netflix film Chakda Xpress.