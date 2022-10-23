Anushka Sharma Is A Proud Wife As Virat Kohli Leads India To Win Against Pakistan: ‘You Are Limitless’

The T20 World Cup has begun in Melbourne and the prestigious event witnessed one of its most thrilling matches - India vs Pakistan. It was undoubtedly a very intense match which made every cricket lover sit on the edge of their seat. However, Virat Kohli's incredible performance during the match led to India's rip-roaring win against Pakistan. It was indeed a treat to watch Virat perform. And as everyone has been cheering for team India, Anushka Sharma can't stop beaming with pride.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anushka shared pics of herself clicking Virat's pics on television as she enjoyed the watch with her daughter. In the caption, she was all praises for Virat's grit and determination and hailed him for making the Diwali eve special with his performance. She wrote, "You beauty!! You freaking beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in peoples lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali! You are a wonderful wonderful man my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling !! I have just watched the best match of my life I can say and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room, one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before! So proud of you !! Your strength is contagious and you my love, are LIMITLESS!! Love you forever and through thick and thin".

Virat was undoubtedly overwhelmed by Anushka's kind gesture. He replied, "Thank you my love for being by my side through everything every single moment. I feel so grateful and love you so much" along with heart emoticons.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma's post here:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Anushka is currently shooting for her comeback movie Chakda Xpress. The movie happens to be a biopic on ace Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami and will feature Anushka playing the role of a cricketer for the first time onscreen.