Anushka Sharma Lashes Out After Fan Shares Video Of Virat's Hotel Room; Calls It 'Absolute Disgrace'

In a camera ready and social media-obsessed society, sometimes it becomes difficult for famous personalities to maintain their privacy. Cricketer Virat Kohli who is currently in stationed in Australia for the ongoing T20 World Cup, recently experienced this when a fan secretly recorded a video of his hotel room and shared it on social media.

When the viral video caught Virat's attention, the furious cricket took to his Instagram handle to pen a note that read, "If I cannot have privacy in my own hotel room, then where can I really expect any personal space at all?? I'm NOT okay with this kind of fanaticism and absolute invasion of privacy. Please respect people's privacy and not treat them as a commodity for entertainment."

Have a look at his Instagram post

Virat's actress-wife Anushka Sharma also expressed her disappointment at the fan for invading her husband's privacy and wondered where one can draw the line in face of such behaviour.

She took to her Instagram stories to share a screenshot of the viral video and wrote, "Have experienced a few incidents where some fans have shown no compassion or grace in the past but this really is the worst thing. An absolute disgrace and violation of a human being and anyone who sees this and thinks celebrity ho toh deal Karna padega should know that you are also part of the problem. Exercising some self control helps everyone. Also, if this is happening in your bedroom then where is the line?"

Besides Anushka Sharma, many other celebrities also condemned the fan's act on Virat's post. Varun Dhawan wrote, "Horrible behaviour." Arjun Kapoor commented, "This is the saddest part about every person having a camera on them today." "OMFG. New level of low," read Parineeti Chopra's comment. Sai Tamhankar wrote, "Not done!"

Virat and Anushka have always been very clear about drawing the line between their private and public space. In fact, the couple also requested the paparazzi not share their Vamika's pictures and said that she will take a decision what and how much to share once she is of age.

Workwise, Anushka Sharma is all set to make her comeback on screen after giving birth to her daughter Vamika with her upcoming film Chakda Xpress.