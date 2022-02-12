Anushka Sharma Making A Homemade Jam In This Throwback Video Will Make You Want To Experiment With A New Dish

It is not a hidden fact that the COVID-19 lockdown had made many people self-sufficient. From cooking to cleaning, everyone started trying out their hand in new chores which acted as a stressbuster. It seems that the same can be said for Anushka Sharma who made a homemade jam during the lockdown. The actress shared a throwback video recently of the same and it will surely make you want to experiment while cooking a new dish.

Talking about the same, the video shows Anushka Sharma plucking some tomatoes and berries from the garden. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress then starts making the jam by cutting the ingredients and cooking them. The actress also gives a close look at the recipe while she is preparing the same. Anushka can be seen wearing a Kaftan like attire in the video.

Anushka Sharma Reacts To Vamika's Pictures Taking Internet By Storm; 'We Were Caught Off Guard'

At the end of the video, one can see Anushka Sharma enjoying the jam with her parents and her pet dog. It seems that the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress' parents are also impressed with the jam prepared by their daughter. Take a look at the video.

Anushka Sharma captioned the video stating, "Throwback to lockdown 2020 when I had watched one too many food blogs, decided to shoot this jam-making video and thought that Coronavirus will be gone by 2021" with a goofy faced emoji. The Jab Harry Met Sejal actress' fans also flooded the video with red hearts. Some also called the video soothing to watch and praised Anushka for being self-dependant.

Anushka Sharma And Virat Kohli's Daughter Vamika's Face Revealed During Cricket Match; Fans Express Anger

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma will be back with a bang with the sports biographical drama titled Chakda Xpress. The movie is based on the life of ace cricketer Jhulan Goswami. The actress shared an announcement teaser of the film in early January which was received well by her fans who were eagerly waiting for her to return to the big screen. The movie will be released on Netflix.

Apart from this, Anushka Sharma will be producing the Netflix movie Qala. The movie will be helmed by Anvita Dutt and will star Swastika Mukherjee and Tripti Dimri. It will also mark the acting debut of the late Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan.