Anushka Sharma On Male-Dominated World: People Do Not Understand The Life And Emotions Of A Working Mother

Life is anything but easy for working mothers and actress Anushka Sharma is no different. Recently, she kick-started shooting of her upcoming project Chakda Xpress, which is a biopic on the Indian female cricketer Jhulan Goswami, directed by Prosit Roy.

In her recent tete-a-tete with Harper's Bazaar, when the actress was asked how does she manage to strike a balance between her personal and professional life, she said that people do not understand the life and emotions of a working mother, because we live in a male-dominated world.

She said, "Striking a work-life balance is certainly harder for women. I don't think people understand the life and emotions of a working mother, because the world is so male-dominated. Heck, I'm a woman; even I didn't understand it till I became a mother."

She further said that her respect and love for women has amplified after embracing motherhood, and she has a strong sense of sisterhood.

Anushka also asserted that she has always spoken up for women, but to feel love and compassion for the cause makes it so much more powerful.

"I wish women received more support in their workplaces. While I know many men who are kind and empathetic towards women, the work culture itself can be so tough. I wish we collectively paid more attention to how nurturing a child is important for the world at large. And that is, probably, the complete opposite of our 'go, go, go' culture," added the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress.

While throwing light on her own film industry, she said that her profession is all about 'run, run, run', and it's a rat race, where everyone has to be a part of it.

"But I'm more than a rat in a rat race. I want to enjoy my life. I enjoy acting in films, I enjoy being in a room full of creative people, discussing ideas, coming up with ways of doing a scene, and thinking about how the audience will react to it. It's all so pleasurable; I never want to give it up," concluded Anushka.