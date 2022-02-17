Anushka Sharma's Latest Post On Enjoying Her Coffee Time During Pre Motherhood Days Is Too Adorable To Miss

Anushka Sharma never fails to charm her fans with some delightful posts on her social media handle wherein she gives a glimpse of her life. The actress recently shared an adorable post wherein she remembered how her experience of sipping her coffee was way different before she embraced motherhood. Anushka's post will surely be relatable to new mothers.

Talking about the same, Anushka Sharma shared a super cute picture of herself wherein she is sporting a goofy expression while scrolling on her phone. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress can be seen sitting with two cups of coffee on her front table. The actress can be seen wearing a black dress with white dotted prints.

Anushka Sharma then captioned the same stating, "#throwback to the time I could drink not one but two cups of 'hot' coffee in peace and then even scroll my phone maybe! #ifyouknowyouknow." Chinu Vaze who used to grace the popular kid's craft and art show MAD commented on the post stating, "In say about 10 years you might be able to do it again." Take a look at the picture that was shared by the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress.

Meanwhile on the work front, much to the happiness of Anushka Sharma's fans, she will be seen in the sports biographical drama, Chakda Xpress. The movie will mark Anushka's return to the acting sphere since the 2018 film Zero. The actress is all set to play ace cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the same.

A news report in Pinkvilla had quoted a source close to Anushka Sharma revealing that she has started prepping for her role in the movie. The source said, "If you closely follow Anushka's social media, you will see that she is constantly putting up content related to working out. So, just to let the cat out of the bag, she has started prepping to play Jhulan on screen. She plays a cricketer in the film and while Anushka has always been one of the fittest actresses in Indian cinema, she will need to tailor-make her workout to achieve the kind of body and fitness level she needs to play Jhulan effectively." Apart from this, the actress will be producing the Netflix movie Qala.