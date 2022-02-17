Anushka Sharma Praises Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal's Decision To Take A Paternity Leave

Anushka Sharma took to her social media handle to praise Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal's decision to take paternity leave for a few weeks. Parag and his wife Vineeta Agarwal are all set to become parents for the second time for which he has decided to take this leave. However, he has not named an interim CEO and will continue to be in touch with his team while on the leave.

Sharing a news article on the same, Anushka Sharma wrote, "About time this is normalised." The Jab Harry Met Sejal actress also shared screenshots of Parag Agrawal's decision being lauded by Twitter CFO Ned Segal. India Curation Lead Shilpa Kannan also stated that leaves for both mothers and fathers should be normalised in the post that was shared by Anushka. Take a look at the same.

Anushka Sharma's cricketer husband Virat Kohli had also taken a paternity leave when she was expecting their daughter Vamika who was born last year in January. Virat had returned to the game after the first test match in their Australia tour. Talking about the decision, the cricketer had revealed in an interview with Steve Smith saying "It's a decision that was absolutely clear in my mind. As committed as you are to play for your country this is a very, very special moment in life that you want to be there for at any cost. It's a blessed time and we're very excited."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had taken a conscious decision as a couple to not reveal their daughter's face to the public glare. However, recently in a match in Cape Town, the child's face was accidentally revealed after she was captured by the camera in the stadium. The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress had then shared a statement with her fans and the media fraternity.

The actress stated, "Hi guys! We realise that our daughter's images were captured at the stadium yesterday and widely shared thereafter. We want to inform everyone that we were caught off guard and didn't know that the camera was on us. Our stance and request on the matter stays the same. We would really appreciate it if Vamika's images are not clicked/published for reasons we have explained earlier."