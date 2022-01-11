Anushka Sharma's Brother Karnesh Shares A Lovely Birthday Wish For Niece Vamika As She Turns One

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika turned one year old today (January 11). Fans flooded social media with warm wishes for the kiddo on this special day. Not only this but Vamika's uncle and Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma also shared a special wish for his niece.

Taking to his social media handle, Karnesh Sharma shared a collage of Vamika's beautiful pictures with her loving parents Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli. The happy uncle furthermore had a heartfelt message with the same. He stated, "Happy growing up kiddo. Lot more memories to the best parents @anushkasharma @virat.kohli." Take a look at his post.

Vamika was born last year on this day and ever since has become the apple of her parent's eyes. However, for the sake of privacy, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have decided not to share the picture of their daughter to the public glare. The Jab Harry Met Sejal actress also thanked the media and paparazzi for not sharing her daughter's face on the internet despite them capturing the child during her outings with her parents. For the unversed, Vamika has been accompanying her mother during Virat's ongoing matches.

Sorry Anushka Sharma, But Netizens Are Not Impressed With Your Look In Chakda Xpress; Memes Go Viral

Anushka Sharma said in her statement, "We are deeply thankful to the Indian paparazzi and most of the media fraternity for not publishing pictures/videos of Vamika. As parents, our request to the few who carried the images/video will be to support us going forward. We seek privacy for our child and would like to do our best to give her a chance to live her life freely away from media and social media. As she is older we cannot restrict her movement and hence your support is needed so kindly practice restraint in the matter. A special thank you to fans clubs and people of the internet for going out of your way to not post images."

Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Karisma Kapoor & Other Celebs Mourn Death Of Full House Actor Bob Saget

In an earlier interview with Danish Sait during the Indian Premier League last year, Virat Kohli had spoken about life post welcoming his daughter. The cricketer had stated, "It's been life-changing. It has been a connection that has been different from anything that both of us have experienced before. Just to see your child smile, it can't be put in words. I can't express how it feels from within. It's just been such a blessed and amazing period."