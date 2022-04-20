Anushka Sharma's Brother On Her Stepping Down As Producer: Her Priority Has Shifted, She Is A New Mother Now

Besides acting in films, Anushka Sharma also had a commendable journey as a producer with path-breaking projects like NH10, Paatal Lok, Bulbbul to name a few, under her banner Clean Slate Filmz which she co-founded with her brother Karnesh Sharma.

Recently, the Zero actress took to social media to announce her decision of stepping down from her position of a producer.

She had mentioned in her statement that being a new mother who has chosen to be an actor by profession, she has to balance her life in an entirely new fashion like never before. Hence, she has decided that whatever time she has at hand, she will dedicate it to my first love i.e acting.

In a recent interaction with Indian Express, Anushka's brother Karnesh reacted to his sister quitting as a producer from their company.

The publication quoted him as saying, "Clean Slate Filmz was started by her, so nobody can take that away from her. She has been instrumental in bringing us where we are today. Whether it is acting or giving creative inputs to stories, she's always been involved. She is in a different phase in her life right now and we have to respect that. But, she is still participating, we have Chakda Express where she is acting. Going forward, you'll see her in stories which we are making."

He continued, "I think her priority has shifted and her time is restricted, because producing is a 24/7 job, and you can't expect her to do that as she is a new mother now. She was very open and frank about what she said and it is all good; she is there with us in spirit. Moving forward, you never know what happens. I think this is the phase in her life, and there could be another phase in her life where she comes back, it is her company as much as it is mine."

Speaking about films, Anushka is all set to return back on screen after embracing motherhood, with the upcoming biopic on Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami titled Chakda Xpress.