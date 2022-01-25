Anushka Sharma's Fans Slam Shoaib Akhtar's 'Virat Kohli Shouldn't Have Married' Comment

A day after Anushka Sharma's daughter Vamika's pictures went viral on social media, the actress found herself in news again when former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar passed a misogynist comment when asked about her cricketer-husband Virat Kohli's recent decision of quitting as Test captain of the Indian cricket team.

In an interview, Akhtar said that Virat should not have gotten married, hinting at the idea that his bad performance on the field was linked to his marriage with Anushka.

Shoaib told Dainik Jagran, "I would have not even married if I were in his place. I had just scored runs and enjoyed cricket, these 10-12 years of cricket are different time and doesn't come again, I am not saying getting married is wrong but If you are playing for India, you would have enjoyed the time a little."

He continued, "There is pressure from the children, of the family. As the responsibility increases, so does the pressure. Cricketers have a short career span of 14-15 years in which you stay at the peak for five-six years. Those years of Virat have passed, now he has to struggle," adding that a cricket captain should get married only after retiring from the role.

Shoiab's statements didn't go down well with Anushka's fans who bashed him left, right and centre. A netizen wrote, "Shameful. Trying to seek attention by commenting on personal life of Virat Kohli. He should speak about sorry state of citizens and cricket in Pakistan." Another comment read, "Lol... They are in relationship since 2013 and got married in 2017. Check his stats of Year 2017, 2018, 2019. His highest peak in his career came in year 2018." Another fan added, "Mein bata ta hu (Let me tell you). After marriage Kapil won WC 83. After marriage Dhoni won WC 11. After marriage Virat won WC 19. All after one year of marriage."

A Twitter user even cities cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar's example and said, "Sachin had no problem being married and having children and making runs and records."

Meanwhile, Anushka had got emotional when Virat had announced his resignation from Test Captaincy and had even penned a heartfelt note for him in which she had emphasized her pride for her.