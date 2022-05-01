    For Quick Alerts
      Anushka Sharma Shares Some Stunning Pictures On Instagram Ahead Of Her 34th Birthday, See Pics

      Anushka Sharma, who is all set to celebrate her 34th birthday tomorrow, took to her social media account to share some stunning pictures ahead of her big day. The actress posted a few pics of herself on her Instagram account donning a black tank top teamed with black pants.

      Anushka Sharma

      In the photos, we see her sitting on a couch with her hair neatly done and with minimal make-up. Sharma shared the post with a black heart in the caption. As soon as the Zero actress dropped the pics, fans poured in love for her in the comments section of the post. Check out the post below:

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

      Meanwhile, Anushka recently attended a wedding with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli. She shared a happy picture from the event and captioned it, "Wedding function in a bubble! Now I think I’ve seen and celebrated possibly every function and festival in a bubble! 🤔🫧🤭 #BubbleLife (sic)." Take a look!

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)

      On the professional front, Sharma will soon be seen in Chakda Xpress where she will be essaying the role of a former Indian cricket team captain Jhulan Goswami. The aforementioned project is being helmed by Prosit Roy and it will premiere on a leading OTT platform.

      Read more about: anushka sharma instagram
      Story first published: Sunday, May 1, 2022, 11:39 [IST]
      X