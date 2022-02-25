Anushka Sharma Sharpens Her Bowling Skills As She Preps For Chakda Xpress, Jhulan Goswami Reacts

Anushka Sharma had earlier sent her fans into a frenzy when she announced that she will be appearing in the Julan Goswami biopic titled Chakda Xpress. Anushka has reportedly been prepping hard to get the nuances of cricket right and also took to her social media handle to share a glimpse of the same. The actress can be seen practising bowling in the pictures shared by her.

Talking about the same, in the first picture, Anushka Sharma can be seen holding the ball with precision. The Jab Harry Met Sejal actress then shared another picture wherein she could be seen throwing the ball. She opted for a printed black tee along with glares for the training session.

Anushka Sharma captioned the post stating, "Grip by grip" along with a purple heart and a cricket and ball emoji. Ace cricketer Jhulan Goswami also seemed to be pleased with the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress' prepping session to step into her shoes. Goswami commented on the post saying, "Very Nice" along with claps and cheering emojis. Take a look at her post.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan actress Neena Gupta also left some smiling emojis on the post. Earlier, a news report quoted a trade source close to the movie to reveal, "If you closely follow Anushka's social media, you will see that she is constantly putting up content related to working out. So, just to let the cat out of the bag, she has started prepping to play Jhulan on screen. She plays a cricketer in the film and while Anushka has always been one of the fittest actresses in Indian cinema, she will need to tailor-make her workout to achieve the kind of body and fitness level she needs to play Jhulan effectively."

Apart from this, the source stated that Chakda Xpress will promise the audience a 'vintage Anushka Sharma performance'. The source had added, "She is also known to transform herself for films and Jhulan is a film that will give us a chance to see a vintage Anushka performance. Anushka doing a film on women's cricket is exciting from the very onset and the fact that the makers are trying to make it the biggest sports film inspired by a female sporting icon in scale and canvas, makes things all the more exciting." The movie marks the actress' return to the acting sphere after the 2018 movie Zero.