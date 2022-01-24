Aparshakti Khurana Pens A Heartfelt Letter To Daughter Arzoie; 'Feels Amazing To See You Sleep In My Arms'

Aparshakti Khurana became a proud father in 2021 with brith of his daughter Arzoie Khurana. He can often be seen being the dotting father on his social media where with his wife Aakriti, he is often seen sharing and spending quality moments with his family.

Today, on National Girl Child Day (January 24), Aparshakti took to Instagram where he shared the most adorable note to his daughter express his feelings as a father and how grateful he is to have Arzoie in his life who has taught him the understanding of the word family better.

Aparshakti Khurana Reveals He Still Touches Ayushmann Khurrana's Feet And Calls Him 'Bhaiya'

The letter read, "Dear Arzoie, Life feels like a feel-good Bollywood movie since the day you were born. Because of you, I know what it feels like to have your dream come true. Because of you, I understand the word 'Family' a little better. Arzoie, you are too little to understand this right now, but Paapoo promises to be with you through thick and thin. Through successes and failures. Through ''I should get a haircut'' and ''Oh no! Why did I get a haircut?''.Zuzu, no matter how much you grow and who you grow up to be, you will always be my little one,. You see, it's only now that I understand what your grandparents mean when they say ''maa-baap ke liye bacche humesha, bacche hi rehte hain''.

Helmet Movie Review: Aparshakti Khurana-Pranutan's Film Ends Up As A Missed 'Mauka' Despite The Laughs

He further continued, "P.S. It feels amazing to see you sleep in my arms when I sing Arziyan Saari Mai Chehre Pe Likh Ke Laya Hoon. Is it the power of music? Or is it my voice that makes you go ''I'd rather be asleep than listen to this''!. So, you legit go 💤 zzz ooooo zoooooo''.With love and only love, Your Paapoo."

Have a look at the post.

Workwise, Aparshakti was last seen in Satram Ramnani's 2021 film Helmet.