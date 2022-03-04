Apeksha Porwal's Challenging Journey From Playing A Tribal Girl To A Homosexual Character

Despite being just a few years old in the entertainment industry, Apeksha Porwal has proved her mettle by doing a variety of challenging roles that many actors would think twice before taking up. From playing a tribal girl dealing with the demons of her past and troubles of her presence in the SonyLIV web series Undekhi to playing a woman with homosexual preferences in the Rajkummar Rao - Bhumi Pednekar starrer Badhaai Do, the young actress has proven her mettle as a fine actress in a very short span of time.

Though we are in early 2022, it has already proved to be an eventful year for Apeksha. While her sensitive performance in Badhaai Do has been appreciated, she will be seen reprising her role as the fierce and wounded Koyal in the second season of Undekhi which premieres on SonyLIV on the 4th of March.

Talking about the dream run she is having, Koyal says, "With two releases in the form of Badhaai Do and Undekhi Season 2, I feel truly grateful. When I started out as an actor, I wanted to play characters that would make me push my boundaries as a performer. I was also keen on playing diverse roles so that I could show my versatility as an actor and do not get stereotyped. I am also fortunate to have worked with some incredibly talented artists so early in my career. Sharing the screen with Bhumi Pednekar in Badhaai Do and Dibyendu Bhattacharya in Undekhi 2 was a wonderful experience."

Apeksha's pageant journey culminated in her being crowned Runner-Up in Miss Universe India in 2017. She was in acting training at that point and had done a couple of theatre productions post which Undekhi happened in 2019. She was also seen in shows like Dil Bekaraar which premiered on Disney+Hotstar.

"I have very few dialogues in Undekhi, which is both challenging and exciting. I have always been fascinated by the action and am grateful that in my first show itself, I got to perform some hard-core action sequences.", she says. Apeksha has signed a very interesting project recently, the announcement of which will be made soon.