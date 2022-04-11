ar-rahman-on-tiger-shroff-singing-miss-hairan-track-for-heropanti-2

Bollywood's youngest action star Tiger Shroff has sung his first song titled 'Miss Hairan' composed by AR Rahman for his upcoming action flick, Heropanti 2.

Tiger Shroff has already proved his singing abilities with a couple of stand alone songs that he had released in the recent past where one had made it to the Billboard Charts too. For the first time, we heard the actor sing in 2020, when he released Unbelievable followed by Casanova. Then he released a patriotic anthem, Vande Mataram and the Punjabi-English number Poori Gal Baat. Now, he has turned singer for his upcoming Heropanti 2.

Recently AR Rahman who is the composer of this song lauded Tiger for his singing skills. As the legendary singer wasn't present at the song launch event, a small clip of him hailing Tiger was let out by the makers where he was seen praising Tiger for his impeccable performance as a singer.

He said, " The third song has a new singer introducing Tiger Shroff and I hope you like his voice. I was pretty surprised with his ability to emote and give a drive to this song. Enjoy Miss Hairan!"

Heropanti 2 presents Tiger Shroff's Babloo who will be seen locking horns with Siddiqui's Laila in a bid to stop cyber crimes across the world. Written by Rajat Arora and directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie is all set to take us on an expedition.