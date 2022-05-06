AR Rahman's Daughter Khatija Rahman Ties The Knot With Riyasdeen Shaik Mohamed

Music maestro AR Rahman's daughter Khatija Rahman recently got hitched to her fiancé Riyadeen Shaikh Mohamed. An audio sound engineer by profession, Mohammed has collaborated with his father-in-law on some music shows and films.

Rahman took to his Instagram handle to share this happy news with his fans. Sharing a family picture from his daughter's nikaah ceremony, he wrote, "May the Almighty bless the couple .. thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love."

In the picture, the newly weds, dressed in white wedding ensembles, are seen sitting on a sofa to pose for the camera while AR Rahman, his wife Saira Banu and the other two children, daughter Raheema and son Ameen are seen standing behind them. One can also see a portrait of Rahman's late mother Kareema Rahman placed near the seating area of the bride and the groom.

Several celebrities dropped congratulatory messages on Rahman's post. Shreya Ghoshal commented, "Hearty congratulations @khatija.rahman @riyasdeenriyan God bless the beautiful couple. ♥️♥️." Harshdeep Kaur wrote, "Congratulations to the entire family!"

Rahman's daughter Khatiji also shared a stunning picture from her wedding. She captioned it as, " "The most awaited day in my life. Married to my man."

Her post also received a lot of love. Neeti Mohan congratulated her by writing, "Many many congratulations Khatija and @riyasdeenriyan ❤️❤️." "Congratulations kannamma. So so happy for you. I wish you only happiness peace and all the love in the world," read Chinmayi Sripaada's comment

Khatija had got engaged to Riyasdeen in December 2021. She had shared a bunch of pictures from her engagement ceremony which was private affair. Khatiji, a singer-musician, has lent her voice to many songs including 'Rock a Bye Baby' from Kriti Sanon's film Mimi.