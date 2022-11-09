Arbaaz Khan Recalls His Experience Of Directing Salman Khan In Dabangg 2; 'He May Be My Brother But...'

After sharing screen space together in films like Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, Hello Brother, Garv: Pride and Honour, and Dabangg, Arbaaz Khan directed his superstar-brother Salman Khan in his directorial debut Dabangg 2 in 2012.

In a new interview with Indian Express, Arbaaz recalled his experience and said that just because they were siblings, the process of directing Salman in Dabangg 2 was not any easier. He revealed that the actor decided to 'rattle him' after gaining confidence that he can handle his tantrums and bear the pressure of being a director.

Arbaaz told the news portal, "He may be my brother, but he is a star and a professional too. I was a first-time director, and he wanted to test the waters and see, 'Do I know my job?'. On the first day, I had forty shots lined up and he let me go by the book and do it. I thought, 'Wow, what an obedient actor. I am telling him to do this, and he is doing it."

However, Arbaaz's happiness was short-lived as on the second day of the shoot, Salman scrapped everything that his elder brother had filmed and made it clear when he wanted to retain from the previous day shoot. He also told Arbaaz that he will shoot only what he is comfortable doing on screen.

Arbaaz told the publication, "When he (Salman) was confident that I will do it, he decided to rattle me. He started giving his suggestions. He was like, 'Mil gaya tumhein pehle din mein satisfaction (You got your satisfaction on the first day)'. He said what he didn't want to retain. He explained how he will shoot and what he would not. This was the moment that Arbaaz realised, 'I am going to be baptised by fire'. I said, 'This is not going to work with him. He is going to turn around and say, I am not coming from here, I am coming from there. I am not going to be saying this, I am going to be saying that."

However, Arbaaz also said that working with Salman as an actor in his debut directorial also prepared him for the future as he felt that if he could pull off that, he can handle any situation. Calling it a great experience, he added that he could see that Salman enjoyed it too. The Tanaav actor further stated that on days when the superstar didn't come on the set, he would utilised them to impose what he wanted to do 100 per cent as he felt that the rest of the actors were very obedient.

Dabangg 2 which released in 2012, also featured Sonakshi Sinha and Prakash Raj and was a box office success.