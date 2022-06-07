Ardh Movie OTT Release Date And Time: Here's When & Where You Can Watch Rubina Dilaik-Rajpal Yadav's Film

Ardh is Shakti- Astitiva Ke Ehsaas Ki actress Rubina Dilaik's debut film. The film also stars Rajpal Yadav and Hiten Tejwani in the lead roles. Written and directed by Palash Muchhal, the film is about the story of Shiva played by Rajpal Yadav (a struggling actor impersonating a transperson), a small-town guy who moves to Mumbai with dreams of becoming an actor.

To survive in the city, Shiva pretends to be a transwoman (Parvati) and seeks money in the local trains and at the signals, and his wife played by Rubina supports him. The voice-over of the film is given by Jackie Shroff.

Rubina's fans are eagerly waiting for the film's OTT release! Well, we got the good news- the film will be releasing on Zee5 on June 10, 2022.Meanwhile, Rubina had recently shared her experience of working in the film. She was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "Premiering my film on OTT is a great initiative and Palash was very clear since the beginning that Ardh was supposed to be released on OTT. We are glad that ZEE5 welcomed us with an open arm, it is going to be a great association. The medium does not matter to me because as an artist is more about the content and more about the story, script and character than the medium. The medium is just a mode of narrating that story to the audience so it doesn't matter."

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Contestants Salary: Faisu & Jannat Zubair Highest-Paid Celebs; A Look At Others' Fees

Shivangi Joshi, Rubina Dilaik, Sriti, Faisu To Jannat, Kanika & Pratik, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 Contestants Begin Shooting With Rohit Shetty (Photos)

On the other hand, Rajpal Yadav was quoted by New Indian Express as saying, "Ardh is the story of those people who struggle day and night to make their dreams come true. Shiva and Parvati represent those survivors. In our country, there are millions of such Shiva and Parvati fighting for their survival. So, this is their story, and I am honoured to be telling it."