Arjun Kapoor And Malaika Arora Facing Trouble In Their Love Nest?

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are touted to be one of the most loved couples of tinsel town and never fail to paint the town red with their love. However, it seems that the new year is not bringing good tidings for the couple as rumours are rife of trouble brewing in their relationship. The latest development suggests that the couple may have parted ways.

According to a news report in BollywoodLife, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have decided to break up. The news report added that Malaika has not left her house for six days and has gone into complete isolation. The report further added that the actress is immensely upset due to the obstacles in her relationship with Arjun and wishes to stay away from the public glare for a while.

The news report quoted a source close to Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor saying, "While Arjun Kapoor too hasn't visited her even once in these days. In fact, Arjun was spotted just three days ago at sister Rhea Kapoor's house for dinner. Rhea's house is extremely close to Malaika's house and despite that, he didn't go and meet her after dinner. Malaika usually attends these family dinners with Arjun but this time she was not seen with him."

The source went on to say that Arjun Kapoor makes sure to visit his ladylove Malaika Arora's house whenever he is nearby but this time, he did not drop in at her place. The source added that the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actress did not visit Malaika's house after his dinner at sister Rhea Kapoor's house. The source went on to quote, "The couple who usually go out on dinner dates or coffee dates have stopped everything. This clearly hints that all is not well between the couple."

Well, this seems like disappointing news for Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's fans. The couple had rung in the new year in the Maldives and had shared some delightful pictures with each other. Despite several bitter trolling and judgements, Arjun and Malaika had always defended their relationship and their bond had always strengthened with time. We hope that the couple sorts out this rough patch and shells out couple goals again.