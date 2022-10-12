Are Diljit Dosanjh, Imtiaz Ali & AR Rahman Coming Together For A New Project?

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has been garnering compliments from all corners for his latest performance in Netflix's Jogi. The star recently took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of him with two legends of the Indian film industry-filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and music composer A.R. Rahman.

Diljit, in the photo, was seen wearing a black t-shirt paired with black and white printed quirky trousers and a red turban, while Imtiaz wore a rust orange shirt with a pair of denim. AR Rahman, on the other hand, wore a grey suit that had white detailing. All three smiled as they got clicked for the picture.

A much excited Diljit Dosanjh, while sharing the picture, captioned his post as, "With Legends". He also tagged Ali and Rahman in the post. Although he didn't mention anything in the post if they were coming together for a project or if it was just a cordial meeting, netizens have started speculating that there is something special coming up. See post here

Some fans, on the other hand, got excited and guessed that the three were collaborating for a biopic on legendary Punjabi singer Chamkila, while others predicted that Rockstar 2 and Diljit were to be a part of it. Meanwhile, artists from the Punjab film industry couldn't contain their excitement and rushed to the comment section to show their love for the trio.

As everyone eagerly awaits to know what this could actually bring in for the audience, Diljit is currently high on success. His most recent Punjabi film, Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne, is running successfully at the box-office. It has been directed by Amarjit Singh Saron and stars Sargun Mehta in the lead role. The singer's recent Hindi film, Jogi, based on the anti-Sikh riots that followed former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's assassination, has touched millions of hearts and Diljit's performance is getting rave reviews from critics and viewers alike.