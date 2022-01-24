Are Ibrahim Ali Khan & Palak Tiwari Dating? Insider Opens Up About Their Alleged Love-Affair

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan and TV actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari were spotted together outside a famous restaurant in Mumbai. Ever since the duo was spotted together, fans started speculating about their alleged relationship on social media. Notably, Palak had hidden her face from the paparazzi, as she was sitting in the same car with Ibrahim.

Amidst all, a source close to the couple has informed Bollywood Life that Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari are just good friends. The report in an entertainment portal also revealed that Palak is a private person who doesn't like to show off her personal life, that's why she was hiding her face.

The source told the portal, "Ibrahim and Palak were seen hopping restaurants together. First, they went to a popular eatery and spent some time there and later they hopped on to another restaurant and then the paparazzi learnt that it was them. Palak and Ibrahim are good friends and they were out just like usual friends go for dinners. However, Palak is a little private persona she never wants her personal life to be out in the media and same foes with Ibrahim."

The source also said that they are too young for a relationship. He/she said, "If Ibrahim and Palak went together on a dinner that doesn't mean they are dating each other. they are too young to fall into a relationship. For now, they are just enjoying their friendship and now it's too quick to run to a conclusion of them dating each other. They like to spend time with each other and their privacy should be respected."

Now, fans are wondering if they are really dating each other or not. Let us tell you, Ibrahim Ali Khan is currently assisting Karan Johar for his upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. On the other hand, Palak Tiwari is gearing up for her Bollywood debut film, Rosie: The Saffron Chapter.