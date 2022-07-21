Arjun Kapoor Calls The Lady Killer An Emotionally Taxing Film; 'Took A Break To Get Out Of That Space'

Arjun Kapoor recently said that working on his upcoming film, The Lady Killer was an emotionally taxing film so much so that he had to take a break to get out for that zone.

The actor told PTI, "The Lady Killer is something else. I have given a lot to that film. Mentally and emotionally, The Lady Killer has been intense and raw for Bhumi and I. It is very real in that sense as a love story. That's why I went on holiday after that. I shot for about 45 days for that film and went away on a break. I needed to get out of that space."

In the past, Arjun had faced a similar experience after he wrapped the shooting of Ishqzaade (2012) and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (2021). Speaking about the latter, the Tevar actor said that he has never played a character that damaged him emotionally as much as essaying Sandeep.

Coming back to The Lady Killer, the Ajay Bahl directorial features Bhumi Pednekar opposite him. The suspense drama revolves around the whirlwind romance between a small-town playboy and a self-destructive beauty.

Besides this film, Arjun also has Aasmaan Bhardwaj's directorial debut, Kuttey which he calls a 'fun heist' movie. The actor added that shooting for this film was physically draining as it is based in the monsoon period.

The news agency quoted Arjun as saying, "Kuttey is not a suspense dark (film). If you like Kaminey, you will like Kuttey. It is just that we shot in the night so the visual is dark. It is a fun heist film. It was physically draining as the film is based in the monsoon period."

The actor is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming movie, Ek Villain Returns.