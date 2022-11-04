Arjun Kapoor Hails Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Spine-Chilling Act’ In Mili; Latter’s Reaction Is Too Cute To Miss

Janhvi Kapoor is all over the headlines today and rightfully so. After all, her much talked about movie Mili has finally hit the theatres today. For the uninitiated, Mili happens to be a survival drama which is the remake of the Malayalam movie Helen. Apart from Janhvi, Mili also features Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in the lead. And as Mili has released today, it has been receiving decent reviews from the audience. Amid this, Arjun Kapoor has also sent his best wishes to Janhvi as he hailed her 'spine-chilling act'.

Taking to his Instagram account, Arjun shared some pictures with Janhvi including a throwback pic from their childhood days along with a poster of Mili. In the caption, Arjun wrote, "You continue to make me prouder @janhvikapoor! Your growth as an actor, as a star is phenomenal... And you are just getting started which is really, really exciting!!! You are brilliant in #Mili - what a spine-chilling act! I wish it does phenomenally well and you get all the love that you truly deserve. Love you lots". Soon Janhvi took to the comment section and dropped a cute comment for her elder brother. She wrote, "Love you" with a heart emoticon.

Take a look at Arjun Kapoor's post for Janhvi Kapoor here:

On the other hand, Vicky Kaushal also hailed the movie and wrote, "This film shot in a freezer is one of the most heartwarming films I have seen. Amazingly directed by @mathukuttyxavier and incredible performances by @janhvikapoor @manoj_pahwa429 and @sunsunnykhez! Proud of you brother. Kudos to @boney.kapoor sir and team". Earlier, Anna Ben, who had played the lead in Helen, expressed her excitement about Janhvi stepping in her shoes for the Hindi remake. She said, "I have heard all wonderful things about her and how the movie has turned out, from the people on the sets. I know she will be brilliant in the film, can't wait to watch her".

Interestingly, Mili will be witnessing a box office clash with Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter starrer Phone Bhoot which is a horror comedy. It will be interesting to see how both movies will fare at the box office.