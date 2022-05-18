Arjun Kapoor Says He Has Never Taken Anything From Boney Kapoor; His Mother Took Care Of Him Very Well

It's been a few years since Arjun Kapoor's mother Mona Shourie Kapoor breathed her last, and the actor has mentioned it in several interviews that he misses his mother a lot. In his recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, Arjun recalled how his mother used to take care of him and his sister Anshula Kapoor and further revealed that he has never taken anything from his father Boney Kapoor ever since he became an actor.

"I have never taken anything from my father since I have become an actor. Even before that, it was very limited to what was the necessities. My mother took care of us very well. She brought us up very well. My father as present as he could be was. It's a very special thing for me to be today in a position where I can wake up and say 'no' to a film," said Arjun while speaking to Bollywood Bubble.

He went on to add that his mother would be proud of the fact that he is so independent that he can afford to not go to work for a day and that is very empowering. He further said that she would have been happy to know that at 36 he has dealt with a lot of his demons out.

"But, I think for her Ishaqzaade would have been enough just to know that she has brought me up well and I will be okay," shared Kapoor.

Arjun went on to add that she had sacrificed so much to put him in a position where he can be independent.

He concluded by saying that it would have been nice for his mother to know that he is doing okay, because that's what every parent wants.