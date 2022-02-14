Arjun Kapoor On Being Trolled For Dating Malaika Arora: I Was Prepared For The Reaction To Be Extreme

In 2019 when Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora made their relationship Insta-official on the former's birthday, the couple was heavily trolled for their 12-year age gap. In his recent interaction with HT Cafe on Valentine's Day, the Panipat actor revealed that he was ready for all the trolling and negative responses.

Arjun cited examples from his personal life and said that he was not affected by the negativity as he has been through worse.

The actor said, "I was prepared for the reaction to be extreme from trolls. Nothing prepares you except going through it. I've been through situations in life that have been far worse - seeing my parents split up, losing mom, having to go through seeing the upheaval of my father, losing out on a loved one, his wife Sridevi - you do realise that life is very fickle and temporary, and only love is permanent. Sometimes, you don't have to make the grandest gestures and the loudest noises. You can actually be silent and still stand up for something or someone that you believe in. You've to also understand the circumstances, the complexities, and give it time."

Arjun further said that standing up doesn't mean being in your face, sometimes it's just about holding your own silently and doing your thing, living each day and not thinking so much about the negativity.

"What's the worst that can happen? It hurts you temporarily and then you put perspective by realising that you're strong enough to face so much more than nameless, faceless people on social media spewing hate. You've to let them be," the actor said.

Arjun said that he believes that there's so much relevance to his and Malaika's relationship that everybody wants to have a say and have an opinion on it. He added that he only takes that as a compliment that everyone likes to talk about them.

Workwise, Arjun has multiple projects lined up which includes Ek Villain Returns, Kuttey and The Ladykiller.