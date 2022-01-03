Arjun Kapoor On Being Trolled For Dating Malaika Arora: Same People Will Be Dying To Take Selfie With Me

Arjun Kapoor is pretty clear in his head that being a celebrity comes with its own pros and cons, and he cannot do anything about it. Arjun who has been tested positive for COVID-19 is currently under home quarantine. In his recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, when Arjun was asked if he feels that it is fair for audience to be concerned about celebrities' affairs or relationships, here's what he said...

Arjun said that actors are celebrated for their professional lives hence, people are also interested in their personal lives, and this has been happening for a long time. The Ishaqzaade actor went on to add that it is very normal because that's how society functions.

"There is a voyeuristic pleasure that people get about knowing what celebrities are up to. But yes, I think intrusion and creating a fake narrative into a relationship is wrong. As media or as pap culture, your job is to report it not help audiences form an opinion of it. You can form opinions about the work that I do. But I think the relationship should be allowed to breathe," added Arjun.

In the same interview, when Arjun was asked how he looks at the trolls who often say nasty thing about his relationship with Malaika Arora because of their age difference, he said that he doesn't pay much attention to such negative comments.

"Firstly, I think that the media is the one who goes through the comments from people. We don't even look at 90% of it so the trolling cannot be given so much importance, because it's all fake. Those same people will be dying to take a selfie with me when they meet me, so you can not believe that narrative. What I do in my personal life is my prerogative. As long as my work is being recognized, the rest is all just a lot of noise," said Arjun.

He concluded by saying that it's a silly thought process to look at age and contextualize a relationship.