Arjun Kapoor On His Upcoming Film Choices: Will Be Interesting To Shock People From Time To Time

Arjun Kapoor was the surprise package of 2021 as his film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (SAPF) became the toast of reviewers and eclectic film audience. His performance in the noir thriller has earned him a place as one of the best actors of 2021 and Arjun couldn't be more happier that he found a film in which he could showcase his acting mettle.

Arjun says, "This kind of outpouring of love for me hasn't happened since my debut in Ishaqzaade and I'm really thankful to everyone for appreciating what I have done in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (SAPF). I have to give a lot of credit to my director Dibakar Banerjee, who believed that I could bring the broody intensity that was required to set the mood and the tone of the film. He was there with me, beside me at every step of the way like a shining guiding light and I thank him for bringing out shades of my acting skills that even amazed me on the set."

Arjun Kapoor Breaks Silence On Break Up Rumours With Malaika Arora With A Sassy Picture

The actor adds, "I'm actually a directors actor. I go with whatever my director says and I try and do justice to the role and the script. So, if today, people are loving what i have done in SAPF, they will also need to understand that I need such films and directors to showcase nuance and layer and in depth acting. I was launched as a masala, mainstream hero, I have been accepted as someone who plays to the gallery and I love that. I have always been looked at as someone who is more designed for masala cinema."

Bhumi Pednekar Joins The Cast Of Arjun Kapoor Starrer The Lady Killer

Arjun wants to concentrate and constantly juggle between mainstream and eclectic films, given the love he is still receiving for SAPF. He says, "It's hugely humbling to entertain so many people but I also feel that if given chances like SAPF, I would not let any film-maker or producer down. Going forward, I definitely want to dabble both these worlds of films given the overwhelming love I have received for SAPF. It will be interesting to shock people from time to time by doing projects that they would never imagine me to pull off."

Arjun will be next seen in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain 2, Vishal Bhardwaj's son Aasmaan's directorial debut Kuttey, Ajay Bahl's Lady Killer and the yet untitled Jagan Shakti directorial co-starring John Abraham.