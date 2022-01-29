Arjun Kapoor On His Upcoming Films: I Can Straddle Both Spectrum Of Films Today

Arjun Kapoor in his recent tete-a-tete with a news agency opened up on his upcoming projects and talked about how he is looking forward to his interesting slate of films. The actor talked about how he is now in a position where filmmakers and producers are offering him films belonging to diverse spectrum of genres.

Besides flexing his muscles in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns, the actor will also be seen in Aasman Bhardwaj's Kuttey and Ajay Bahl's The Ladykiller. Speaking about the same, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor told ANI, "The fact that I can now, on one hand, have hardcore films like Ek Villain 2 Returns and, on the other, also have projects like The Ladykiller and Kuttey means that filmmakers and producers believe that I can straddle both spectrums of films today."

Arjun Kapoor On Being Trolled For Dating Malaika Arora: Same People Will Be Dying To Take Selfie With Me

Arjun said that he always wanted to explore diverse spectrum of genres and is finally getting the opportunity to do so. "This is what I'm cherishing the most because, for the longest time, I wanted to explore the diverse spectrum of genres and finally I'm getting the opportunity to do so," he was quoted as saying.

The actor said that he wanted to prove to filmmakers that he can deliver a solid performance if given an opportunity and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar helped him in achieving that. For the unversed, Arjun had essayed the role of a brooding Haryanvi cop in the film.

Malaika Arora On Dating Arjun Kapoor In Her 40s: I Don't Understand What Is The Obsession With Women's Age

Speaking about it, the actor told the news agency, "I think what has bolstered the confidence of master storytellers is my performance in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar because I went out of my comfort zone and delivered. I wanted to prove to everyone that people can punt on me to do off-center entertainers."

"I will forever be indebted to this project for opening new doors for me and helping me find projects in which I can try and showcase my journey and progress as an actor," he signed off.