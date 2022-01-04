Arjun Kapoor On Janhvi & Khushi Kapoor: I Hate Creating This Fake Perception That We Are One Happy Family

In his recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, Arjun Kapoor opened up about his bond with his sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, and said that he hates creating the fake perception of being a happy family who lives under the same roof and discuss everything.

Arjun told Masala.com, "The good part is that they respect me and I respect them. I do tend to bully in the sense that I do tend to troll them from time to time because I have a snarky sense of humor and I do tend to crack a few extra jokes."

He further added, "About advice, we don't live together now so we're not discussing everything on a day-to-day basis. I hate creating this fake perception that we are one happy family living under the roof and discussing everything."

Arjun Kapoor Reveals His Cameo With Govinda In Salaam-E-Ishq Was Chopped Off From The Film

The Ishaqzaade actor further said that he and his sisters have discussed many things, and they continue to do that. But it's still a very intimate space for them to come out so openly and speak about it.

Arjun further asserted that he is somebody who believes in letting people do what they choose to do. He doesn't interfere, but if Janhvi or Khushi comes to him to talk about something, he will always be there to help them out.

Arjun Kapoor On Being Trolled For Dating Malaika Arora: Same People Will Be Dying To Take Selfie With Me

Speaking about Anshula Kapoor, Arjun said, "I think me and Anshula will always be overlapping because we are emotionally designed the same way. We've been brought up by our mother in a certain way together so we are two were two sides of the same coin. But with Khushi and Janhvi, I can discover those relationships now."