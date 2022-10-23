Arjun Kapoor Pens A Love Note For Malaika Arora’s Birthday With An Unseen Pic; Her Reaction Is Priceless

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora make for a stunning couple in tinselvile and they often dish out major relationship goals. The couple has been dating each other for a while now and is often seen painting the town red with their mushy romance. From going on dates, to going on vacations, and sharing love-filled pics of themselves, Arjun and Malaika never fail to make headlines for their love life. So, as the Chaiyya Chaiyya actress turned a year older today, Arjun grabbed the eyeballs as he penned a love note for Malaika.

Taking to his Instagram account, the Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar actor shared an unseen pic with his lady love. In the pic, Malaika looked stunning in an ivory outfit with a matching jacket wherein Arjun was having her back and looked dapper in a dark coloured outfit. It was a mirror picture and Arjun and Malaika made a stunning pair. In the caption, the 2 States wrote, "The Yin to my Yang. Happy Birthday Baby. Just be You, be happy, be mine". Soon, Malaika re-shared the post on her Instagram story and gave a priceless reaction. She wrote, "Only yours" along with a heart emoticon.

Checkout Arjun Kapoor's post for Malaika Arora's birthday here:

Meanwhile, there have been reports about Arjun and Malaika tying the knot soon. However, during his recent appearance on Koffee With Karan 7, Arjun stated that he isn't in a hurry to get married as he wants to focus on his career. "I really would like to be professionally a little more stable. I'm not talking about financially, I'm talking about emotionally. I would like to do work that makes me happy. Because if I'm happy, I can make my partner happy, I can live a happy life," he added. Talking about the work front, Arjun will be seen in Aasmaan Bharadwaj's directorial debut Kuttey with Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, etc.