Arjun Kapoor Pens An Emotional Note For His Mom On Her Death Anniversary; 'I Am Unable To Just Be Okay'

Arjun Kapoor shared a close bond with his late mother Mona Shourie Kapoor who passed away before his debut film Ishqzaade released in theatres. The actor often takes to social media to remember his mom and how he misses her.

On her 10th death anniversary today (March 25), Arjun penned a heartfelt note in which he talked about how everything in his life is redundant and pointless in her absence.

Sharing a precious childhood picture with his mother, Arjun wrote, "That's where we will meet again Maa... up there from where you watch over ansh & me... I miss you can't wait to see u again get held by u one more time hear ur voice one more time see u smile one more time... I'll see u soon... 10 years since I saw u last... everything in this life is redundant & pointless... the success the failure the good the bad they all remind me of not having u here... life is unfair... it's been unkind...u were taken away too early to see ur sacrifices pay off... Everyone looks at my face and says I don't smile enough but how to tell them that my smile left me 10 years back... who will understand that without u around I don't know what I am without u around I don't function like a normal kid without u around I'm unable to just be ok..."

Arjun Kapoor Says Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Took Him To The Darkest Places In His Heart

He continued, "Anyway enough of my rant for today... todays a shit day, tomorrow might be better or worse... but I won't have u around to help me deal with it I'll just have to fight it on my own and hope ur watching from above and are proud of Arjun your warrior."

Arjun's younger sister Anshula wrote an equally emotional note that read, "I miss dreaming dreams with you. I miss feeling your love surround me like a blanket - it's how I felt whenever you smiled at me. I miss how safe and loved I felt with you next to me."

Anshula Kapoor Shares Mirror Selfie For A Self Love Post, Fans Praise Star Kid For Weight Loss Transformation

"You were my person even before I could understand the true meaning of what that meant. 10 years ago today, our world as we knew it shattered and ceased to exist. 10 years ago today, I held your hand for the last time. I miss you Ma. Can you feel me missing you?," she signed off her post.

Have a look.

Mona Kapoor passed away on March 25, 2012 after a long battle with cancer.

Coming back to Arjun, the actor recently wrapped up the shooting of Ek Villain Returns. His other upcoming films are Kuttey and The Lady Killer.