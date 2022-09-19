Arjun Kapoor Reacts To Claims Varun Dhawan Made About Him On Koffee With Karan

Very seldom does it happen that a guest has come to an episode of Koffee With Karan and hasn't made a single controversial statement throughout the episode. The same thing happened in last week's episode when the show was graced by Jug Jugg Jeeyo leads Anil Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

During the rapid-fire round, whenever Karan Johar asked Varun questions about Bollywood celebrities like who 'brags the most', who 'flirts the most', or who 'chooses the wrong script', Varun would playfully reply, 'Arjun Kapoor'. At one point, even Anil Kapoor interrupted him and said, "Uska break-up ho jayega! (He will have a break-up!)"

Taking the digs sportingly, Arjun didn't react to the statements in any public news portal. However, in his recent Instagram post, the Ek Villain Returns actor took a jibe at Varun in the pic's comment section and reacted to the claims the latter made.

In the black-and-white style picture, Arjun is wearing large framed black sunglasses and is smiling while wearing a white kurta. Kapoor captioned the picture as, "Nai Film Nai Vibe #fromglasgowwithlove."

Amidst the many people who appreciated and liked the image, Varun Dhawan commented on the post by writing, "Kya Insaan Ho Aap clap emoji." Arjun reacted to the comment by taking a dig at Varun and said, "Tumhare Koffee peete peete meri diye gaye description ke bilkul opposite insan hoon main....(I am the complete opposite of the description you gave of me while sipping Koffee...)."

After Ek Villain Returns, Arjun is currently shooting for his next film Glasgow. Varun, on the other hand, will next be seen in Bawaal and Bhediya.