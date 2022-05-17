Arjun Kapoor Reveals He Felt A Little Rejected By Audience When He Gained Weight; 'Audience Ne Sign Diya Tha'

Not so long ago, actor Arjun Kapoor shared a picture of himself on his Instagram page, wherein he is seen standing shirtless in front of a mirror. He captioned the picture as, "15 months of being #workinprogress! Felt cute and definitely won't delete later because I'm immensely proud of this journey. Feb 2021 to May 2022 - it's been a tough one and I'm only glad that I could stay on track. Must admit that it was very tough to stay on course, it still is, but I'm loving the state of mind that I'm in for these past 15 months. I hope it stays the same. My #MondayMotivation is now me and not others on the gram loving themselves. It's been a while since I have felt this way!! This is me this is who i am (chest hair included)."

While some netizens reacted to his Instagram post positively, others trolled the actor for the same. But did the trolling bother Arjun? Well, the answer is no!

In his recent tete-a-tete with Bollywood Bubble, Arjun opened up about the same post and said that he knew that there will be more naysayers in his comment section, but he is no more apologetic about his body.

Speaking about his weight loss journey, Arjun revealed when he came to the industry, he had lost an x amount of weight, and he was looking a certain way in films like Ishaqzaade, Gunday, Aurangzeb, etc.

"Then I had put on weight, I was not looking my best, I was aware of it. But I was not able to lose it the way I had lost it earlier and I was working. Audience neh sign diya tha, Maine samjha bhi tha, I was not able to act upon it the way I liked. Thinking I will do it when I get time. I didn't get it, some of the movies didn't work. The energy between the audience and me was a little off. But it was not like they rejected me completely, it was more about an expectation that I only created by looking a certain way," asserted the Bhoot Police actor.

While speaking about his body image, he said that he learnt to accept that it takes a lot longer and he has to live with it.

He concluded by saying that he wants to make sure that the audience enjoys watching him on the big screen, and he will never stop pursuing that purity of connection between him and his audience.