Arjun Kapoor Reveals His Cameo With Govinda In Salaam-E-Ishq Was Chopped Off From The Film

Arjun Kapoor had previously shared that he worked as an assistant director on several films before making his acting debut with Habib Faisal's Ishaqzaade in 2012. One of the movies on which he worked as an AD was Nikkhil Advani's multistarrer Salaam-E-Ishq.

Besides assisting on this film, the actor had also got a chance to appear in front of the camera. Arjun in his new chat with Masala revealed that he had shot for a 'sweet' scene with Govinda, who essayed the role of a taxi driver in Salaam-E-Ishq. However his cameo was chopped off on the editing table.

The Bhoot Police actor was quoted as saying, "I shot something really sweet with Govinda. He was a taxi driver and I was one of his customers. I was supposed to fall asleep on his shoulder while he is driving the taxi and he kept nudging me to wake up. It was just part of the montage of the introductory song,"

Arjun said that he has no qualms about his scene getting cut from the film. "I was part of the editing as well so I knew it was never going to make it. It was just a fun thing to do. Thankfully, it got cut but I'm very lucky I technically got to debut with Govinda," he was quoted as saying.

Salaam-E-Ishq which released in 2007, revolved around six couples who face problems in their lives when fate forces them to move away from each other. The romantic drama starred Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Akshaye Khanna, Ayesha Takia, Juhi Chawla, Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Vidya Balan, Govinda, Sohail Khan and Isha Koppikar. The Nikkhil Advani directorial had tanked at the box office.

Coming back to Arjun Kapoor, the actor has multiple projects like Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns, Aasmaan Bhardwaj's Kuttey and Ajay Bahl's Lady Killer.